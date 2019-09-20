English
    Bigg Boss Telugu 3 Contestants Varun Sandesh & Vithika Sheru's Salary Revealed?

    Bigg Boss Telugu 3 is half-way down its journey and the new season too has found takers, much like the previous ones. Popular cine actors, Varun Sandesh and his wife Vithika Sheru, are among the contestants of this show. Now, a few reports talk about their remuneration for this show. If the reports are anything to go by, Varun Sandesh and Vithika Sheru are being paid Rs 28 lakh for the entire season. However, the authenticity of the story is not assured.

    It is for the first time that a real-life couple is joining Bigg Boss Telugu and hence, Varun and Vithika's entry to the show had created a whole lot of interest among the contestants. After completing 50 days inside Bigg Boss Telugu 3 house, the couple continues to maintain their popularity. Interestingly, they have been saved from the eviction list, which is a sign of the popularity that they enjoy among the audiences.

    As far as Bigg Boss Telugu 3 is concerned, the show is left with as many as 10 contestants. Seven contestants have been eliminated so far in this season out of which two of them had entered the show as wild card entries. Hema Jaffar Babu, Tamanna Simhadri, Rohini Reddy, Ashu Reddy, Ali Reza, Shilpa Chakravarthy, etc., are the contestants who have been shown the door.

    Baba Bhaskar, Punarnavi Bhoopalam, Mahesh Vitta, Rahul Sipligunj, Sreemukhi, Siva Jyothi, Varun Sandesh, Vithika Sheru, Ravi Krishna, Himaja etc., are the contestants who are still in the race for the title. Popular actor Nagarjuna is hosting the third edition of the show.

