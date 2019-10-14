Bigg Boss Telugu 3 Elimination Week 12: Mahesh Vitta Gets Evicted From Nagarjuna’s Show!

Bigg Boss Telugu 3 is just a few weeks away from its culmination and the contest is becoming intense and exciting. In the past episode, yet another elimination occurred with Mahesh Vitta bidding goodbye to the show. It seems like a strong contest had occurred among the contestants in the elimination and finally, Mahesh Vitta had to leave the house as he received the least number of votes.

Only three contestants were nominated to Week 12's eviction Along with Mahesh Vitta, Varun Sandesh and Rahul Sipligunj were the contestants facing the public mandate. Rahul Sipligunj was the first contestant to enter the safe zone and it was revealed through an interesting task assigned to the contestants.

Later, Nagarjuna revealed that Mahesh Vitta has been eliminated and thus, revealing that Varun Sandesh will continue his journey in Bigg Boss Telugu 3 house. Mahesh Vitta revealed that he was expecting this elimination and he took a selfie with the contestants before bidding goodbye to the Bigg Boss Telugu 3 house.

Interestingly, Mahesh Vitta was nominated to the eviction list a good number of times but he had come out safe each time with the audiences showering their support on him. However, it seems like the contest was intense and the lesser number of votes too might have made an impact.

Now, Bigg Boss Telugu 3 is in its 13th week and seven contestants are still in the race for the coveted title. Sreemukhi, Baba Bhasker, Siva Jyothi, Ali Reza, Vithika Sheru and Varun Sandesh are the contestants who will be competing to reach the finale, in the upcoming episodes.

Meanwhile, it seems like the stage is set for yet another eviction with the nomination process all set to happen in today's episode. The promo of the new episode has gained widespread popularity and it needs to be seen who all will make it to Week 13's eviction list.