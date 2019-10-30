Bigg Boss Telugu 3 Finale Voting: Rahul & Sreemukhi Leading The Race?

Bigg Boss Telugu 3 is now in its final week and voting for the grand finale is underway. As many as five contestants have entered the finale and are competing for the title. Rahul Spligunj, Varun Sandesh, Sreemukhi, Baba Bhaskar and Ali Reza are the contestants eyeing the grand trophy. While the voting procedure is already on, some online reports claim that Rahul Sipligunj and Sreemukhi are leading the race.

Rahul Siplingunj was the first contestant to enter the grand finale. His impressive performance in the 'Ticket to Finale' task secured him a direct entry. It is being said that Rahul's fan base has increased numerous folds after his dedicated performance in the Ticket to Finale tasks.

Sreemukhi too enjoys a pretty solid fan base and some online voting trends claim she is only next to Rahul in terms of popularity. Varun Sandesh is said to be at the third spot, followed by Baba Bhaskar. That leaves Ali Reza at the fifth spot. Nevertheless, all three contestants too are strong ones with a dedicated fan base.

It's also possible for things to change in the coming days as each one of them has fan groups in online circuits. Viewers can vote for their favourite contestant(s) by logging on to the HotStar App.

At the same time, viewers can also vote for their contestants by giving a missed call to the phone number corresponding to them.

Varun Sandesh 8466 996 714

Rahul Sipligunj 8466 996 706

Sreemukhi 8466 996 713

Baba Bhaskar 8466 996 708

Ali Reza 8466 996 711

We will get a clear picture regarding the actual voting trends and also get to see who lifts the trophy in the upcoming weekend episode.