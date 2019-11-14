Bigg Boss Telugu 3 Finale TRP Ratings: Nagarjuna's Show Smashes All The Records!

Bigg Boss Telugu 3 Finale TRP Ratings

Bigg Boss Telugu 3 finale was aired in the first week of November and it seemingly left the audiences glued to their television screens. According to a few reports that have come up, the finale registered a record TRP rating of 18.29.

The Best Among All The Seasons

According to reports, the grand finale was aired for around 4.5 hours and the show received an astounding reception. Meanwhile, it is being said that the finale hosted by Nagarjuna has etched a new record as it bettered the TRP rating set by the grand finale episodes of the previous two seasons.

Chiranjeevi's Entry

Megastar Chiranjeevi had graced the grand event and his presence had further increased the popularity of the show. It is being said that the sequences post-Chiranjeevi's entry too had gained record TRP rating.

The Opening Ceremony

Bigg Boss Telugu 3 had commenced in the third week of July and the opening ceremony too had witnessed a grand reception. Importantly, the third edition of the show rewrote all the existing records straight away, with the first episode receiving a record TRP rating.