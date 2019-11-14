Bigg Boss Telugu 3 Finale TRP Ratings: Nagarjuna's Show Smashes All The Records!
Bigg Boss Telugu 3, which marked Nagarjuna's entry as the host of the highly popular show, was lapped up by the audiences. It tasted huge success with the talks surrounding the show ruling the social media for over 14 weeks. Rahul Sipligunj emerged as the winner of this season and the grand finale was attended by many prominent celebrities. Now, the TRP ratings of the grand finale are out and reportedly, the show hosted by Nagarjuna has set some new records. This again proves the kind of acceptance that the third edition of the reality show has received. Read to know further details regarding this.
Bigg Boss Telugu 3 Finale TRP Ratings
Bigg Boss Telugu 3 finale was aired in the first week of November and it seemingly left the audiences glued to their television screens. According to a few reports that have come up, the finale registered a record TRP rating of 18.29.
The Best Among All The Seasons
According to reports, the grand finale was aired for around 4.5 hours and the show received an astounding reception. Meanwhile, it is being said that the finale hosted by Nagarjuna has etched a new record as it bettered the TRP rating set by the grand finale episodes of the previous two seasons.
Chiranjeevi's Entry
Megastar Chiranjeevi had graced the grand event and his presence had further increased the popularity of the show. It is being said that the sequences post-Chiranjeevi's entry too had gained record TRP rating.
The Opening Ceremony
Bigg Boss Telugu 3 had commenced in the third week of July and the opening ceremony too had witnessed a grand reception. Importantly, the third edition of the show rewrote all the existing records straight away, with the first episode receiving a record TRP rating.