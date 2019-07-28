Bigg Boss Telugu 3 First Elimination: Jaffar To Be Evicted Tonight? Here is What We Know

Bigg Boss Telugu 3, hosted by actor Nagarjuna, kicked off a few days ago and became the talk of the town in no time. The fist week proved to be a reasonably eventful affair featuring a few confrontations. As is the usual practice on Bigg Boss, five contestants (Jaffar, Hema, Himaja, Rahul Spiligunj and Punarnavi) were nominated for eviction in the opening week itself, which created a great deal of buzz amongst fans.

During last night's episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 3, it was revealed that Himaja and Punarnavi had escaped elimination and entered the safe zone. While this gave their fans a reason to celebrate, it added to the worries of those still in the 'danger zone'.

As Bigg Boss Telugu 3 has just started, it is a bit difficult to guess the name of the housemate likely to be shown the door tonight. However, the buzz is that Jaffar might bid adieu to the show as he has not really made much of an impact so far. Either way, tonight's episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 3 is going to be an interesting affair.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss Telugu 3 has been grabbing attention for all the wrong reasons of late. Recently, an anchor claimed that organisers of the show had 'cheated' he and added that they were spreading the casting couch culture

So, do you think Jaffar will be the first contestant to be eliminated? Comments, please!