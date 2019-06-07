Bigg Boss Telugu 3 Getting Delayed; Fans Come Up With Controversial Reactions!
Bigg Boss Telugu season is slowly approaching and it needs to be said that the fans of this highly-acclaimed show are waiting for an official update regarding Bigg Boss Telugu 3. What has left the fans even more disappointed is the fact that Bigg Boss Tamil 3's promos are already out whereas Bigg Boss Telugu 3 team has not come up with any update yet.
If you take a look at what happened last time, it was Bigg Boss Telugu that commenced first and opened to a grand reception. Now, it is almost confirmed that Bigg Boss Telugu 3 will be delayed further as no official updates have come up. A whole lot of theories, including the lack of contestants to the inability to find a new host etc., have been doing the rounds as reasons for delay in the show. However, the unhappy fans too have taken to their Twitter account to come up with their reactions.
|
When Will They Announce?
Here is a troll that has been made by a user in connection with the delay. It has been given that while Bigg Boss Marathi and Tamil have been announced, no official update has come up even regarding the host of Bigg Boss Telugu 3.
|
Disappointed With The Host?
Rumours have been doing the rounds that Nagarjuna might be the host of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 3. Here is a tweet in which the user has expressed disappointment over the alleged selection.
|
Skipping The Show?
At the same time, some other tweets have also come up regarding Nagarjuna's selection as the host. In this tweet, it has been mentioned that he would skip the weekend show if Nagarjuna is the host.
|
Will The Show Happen?
In the above tweet, a fan has expressed disappointment on the team not making any announcement regarding the logo or the date. The user is even asking whether the show is happening this time or not.
|
What Could Be The Reason?
Here is another tweet in which the probable reasons for the delay has been discussed. In the tweet, it has been mentioned that the team might be facing difficulties in getting the contestants as well as the host due to the controversies that occured in season 2.