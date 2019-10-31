    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Bigg Boss Telugu 3 Grand Finale: Date, Timings and Where To Watch

      Bigg Boss Telugu 3, hosted by Nagarjuna, kicked off in July and became the talk of the town in no time. While the subsequent episodes did not live up to expectations, the show clicked with the target audience, nonetheless. Now, Bigg Boss Telugu 3 is in its final week and this has created a deal of buzz amongst fans. With the big day around the corner, here is everything you need to know about the Bigg Boss Telugu 3 grand finale.

      Where To Watch?

      Bigg Boss Telugu 3 grand finale will be aired on Star Maa, 6 PM onwards this Sunday (November 3, 2019). The buzz is that the nearly three-hour-long episode will feature plenty of twists and revelations. Fans can also catch the Bigg Boss Telugu 3 grand finale on Hotstar. Initial trends suggest the eagerly awaited episode might garner plenty of traction, helping Bigg Boss Telugu 3 reach newer heights.

      Bigg Boss Telugu 3 Grand Finale To Get A 'Mega' Touch?

      Megastar Chiranjeevi is likely to grace the Bigg Boss Telugu 3 grand finale as chief guest, adding a new dimension to the show. Chiru and Nagarjuna are the biggest names in Tollywood and enjoy a pan-India following. As such, seeing them together is going to be a delight for all concerned.

      Will Nagarjuna Silence Detractors?

      Nagarjuna recently came under fire for allegedly failing to do full justice to Bigg Boss Telugu 3. He also received flak for not taking the casting couch allegations against the show seriously. It remains to be seen whether he addresses these issues during the Bigg Boss Telugu 3 grand finale, proving that he is still the 'King' of hearts.

      Meet The Finalists

      Five contestants (Varun Sandesh, Rahul Sipligunj, Sreemukhi, Baba Bhaskar and Ali Reza) are in the running for the top prize, and business seems to have picked up. The voting process is underway and this has piqued the curiosity big time. Rumours doing the rounds suggest Sreemukhi is the 'hot favourite' to win the show, however, nothing is set in stone.

