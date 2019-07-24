English
    Bigg Boss Telugu 3: Hema & Rahul Sipligunj In A War Of Words!

    Bigg Boss Telugu 3 is spicing up straight away. The show that flagged off on July 21, 2019, has 15 contestants on board and this time, Nagarjuna is hosting this highly-popular reality show. Among the 15 contestants, there are some really popular names from Tollywood as well.

    It also seems that an instance of a war of words has occurred at the Bigg Boss Telugu 3 house.

    One of the latest promos of Bigg Boss Telugu 3 has gone viral on social media circuits and according to the promo, it seems like a war of words ensued between Hema and Rahul Sipligunj, who are two among the major contestants of the show.

    Interestingly, no contestant has been assigned as the captain of the house in the first week and it is to be understood that this has probably paved way for some difference in opinions. Going by the promo, it seems like Hema intervened in the way food was being distributed to the contestants and this led to a war between Hema and Rahul Sipligunj. In the promo, we can also hear one of the contestants saying that nobody has been assigned as the captain of Bigg Boss Telugu 3 house. We will have to wait for the full episode to get a clear picture regarding the exact issue. However, the promo has struck the right chords with the audiences.

    Meanwhile, the first week at Bigg Boss Telugu 3 house witnessed a few nominations to the eviction list. Contrary to the usual methods, this time the Bigg Boss team has adopted a new way to nominate members. As many as six contestants have made it to the eviction list. Hema, Punarnavi, Rahul Sipligunj, Vithika Sheru, Jaffaer, Himaja Reddy, etc., are the contestants who have found a place in the eviction list of Week 1.

