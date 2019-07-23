Bigg Boss Telugu 3 House Trolls: Sreemukhi Becomes The First Target Due To This Reason!
Bigg Boss Telugu 3, the reality show for which the Telugu audiences have been waiting for has got a phenomenal start. The interesting contest has begun and things are perfectly set for exciting events to be unveiled inside the house in the next 100 days. As many as 15 contestants are eyeing the title and all of them are popular celebrities who are well-known to the Telugu audiences. Sreemukhi is one among the major contestants and the anchor-turned-actress does enjoy a good fan base. However, it seems like Sreemukhi has now been targeted by social media users because of her behaviour inside the house. Read the article to know further details.
The Reason
After the culmination of the first episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 3, Sreemukhi has been receiving trolls and criticisms for making a whole lot of noise inside the house. A whole lot of tweets have been coming in connection with the same and take a look at some of them here.
Over Reacting?
In this particular tweet, the viewer is complaining that Sreemukhi is over reacting and the user has some advice for the popular contestant.
Yet Another Tweet
Here is another tweet that has trolled Sreemukhi. A video has been send out in which there is a text written "Why Is She shouting?".
Criticisms
Here is a tweet which has seemingly criticised and trolled Sreemukhi's behaviour inside the house. It is being said that Sreemukhi has gone on to become famous on the very first day itself.
A Mike Required?
Here is another tweet in which a viewer is sarcastically asking whether Sreemukhi actually requires a mike or not since her voice is too loud.
Video Trolls
Meanwhile, troll videos have started to come in upon the culmination of the Monday's episode. Here is one such tweet that has come out.