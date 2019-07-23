Bigg Boss Telugu 3 House Trolls: Sreemukhi Becomes The First Target Due To This Reason!

The Reason

After the culmination of the first episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 3, Sreemukhi has been receiving trolls and criticisms for making a whole lot of noise inside the house. A whole lot of tweets have been coming in connection with the same and take a look at some of them here.

Over Reacting?

In this particular tweet, the viewer is complaining that Sreemukhi is over reacting and the user has some advice for the popular contestant.

Yet Another Tweet

Here is another tweet that has trolled Sreemukhi. A video has been send out in which there is a text written "Why Is She shouting?".

sreemukhi 1st day nunchey famous ayipoyindhi #BiggBossTelugu3 lo arusthu

dayachesi aa mike teesyandi swamy — deepak (@dee01218) July 22, 2019

Criticisms

Here is a tweet which has seemingly criticised and trolled Sreemukhi's behaviour inside the house. It is being said that Sreemukhi has gone on to become famous on the very first day itself.

A Mike Required?

Here is another tweet in which a viewer is sarcastically asking whether Sreemukhi actually requires a mike or not since her voice is too loud.

Video Trolls

Meanwhile, troll videos have started to come in upon the culmination of the Monday's episode. Here is one such tweet that has come out.