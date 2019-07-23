English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Bigg Boss Telugu 3 House Trolls: Sreemukhi Becomes The First Target Due To This Reason!

    By Staff
    |

    Bigg Boss Telugu 3, the reality show for which the Telugu audiences have been waiting for has got a phenomenal start. The interesting contest has begun and things are perfectly set for exciting events to be unveiled inside the house in the next 100 days. As many as 15 contestants are eyeing the title and all of them are popular celebrities who are well-known to the Telugu audiences. Sreemukhi is one among the major contestants and the anchor-turned-actress does enjoy a good fan base. However, it seems like Sreemukhi has now been targeted by social media users because of her behaviour inside the house. Read the article to know further details.

    The Reason

    After the culmination of the first episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 3, Sreemukhi has been receiving trolls and criticisms for making a whole lot of noise inside the house. A whole lot of tweets have been coming in connection with the same and take a look at some of them here.

    Over Reacting?

    In this particular tweet, the viewer is complaining that Sreemukhi is over reacting and the user has some advice for the popular contestant.

    Yet Another Tweet

    Here is another tweet that has trolled Sreemukhi. A video has been send out in which there is a text written "Why Is She shouting?".

    Criticisms

    Here is a tweet which has seemingly criticised and trolled Sreemukhi's behaviour inside the house. It is being said that Sreemukhi has gone on to become famous on the very first day itself.

    A Mike Required?

    Here is another tweet in which a viewer is sarcastically asking whether Sreemukhi actually requires a mike or not since her voice is too loud.

    Video Trolls

    Meanwhile, troll videos have started to come in upon the culmination of the Monday's episode. Here is one such tweet that has come out.

    More BIGG BOSS TELUGU 3 News

    Read more about: bigg boss telugu 3 sreemukhi
    Story first published: Tuesday, July 23, 2019, 0:09 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 23, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue