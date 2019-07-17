Bigg Boss Telugu 3 Might Be Postponed? Nagarjuna Makes Shocking Request To The Team?

Fans of Bigg Boss Telugu were in an upbeat mood earlier when they received news that the makers of the highly-popular reality show have revealed the start date. To be hosted by the power-house performer Nagarjuna, the show was scheduled to begin on July 21, 2019 and the audiences were eagerly awaiting the same.

However, Bigg Boss 3 Telugu has run into trouble even before the show could commence. Some shocking allegations have surfaced against the show, which has stunned many.

Most recently, popular actress Gayathri Gupta and journalist Swetha Reddy revealed that they were approached for Bigg Boss 3 Telugu but were subjected to casting couch by some of the members of this reality show. Cases were also filed in this regard.

It is for the first time that Bigg Boss Telugu has met with controversies even before it could begin. Now, all eyes are on to know whether Bigg Boss 3 Telugu will happen as scheduled. Meanwhile, one of the latest reports regarding the show has left fans shocked. Reports claim that Nagarjuna, the host of Bigg Boss 3 Telugu, has put forward a shocking request to the team members and asked them to postpone the show for the time being. It is being said that Nagarjuna put forward this request owing to the controversies and the cases that have been registered against the members. It is also being said that he is very much upset with the controversies that have sprung and has asked the team to push forward the show until the negativity surrounding the show subsides.

Nevertheless, no official announcement or update regarding the same has come up yet, which has led many to believe that the show might commence as planned. However, let us wait for the new promos of Bigg Boss 3 Telugu to get a better understanding and a clear picture regarding the show's commencement.