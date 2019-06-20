Bigg Boss Telugu Season 3: Nagarjuna Shoots For The Promo? A Leaked Still Goes Viral!

The wait of Bigg Boss Telugu fans to get an update regarding the third edition of show came to an end recently. All the rumours that mentioned that Bigg Boss Telugu Season 3 might not happen took the backseat with the team themselves coming up with an official annoncement that Bigg Boss Telugu 3 would be coming soon.

However, the doubts regarding the host of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 2. The names of many popular stars have been doing the rounds as the host of the show but still, the team hasn't come up with an official confirmation regarding any of these. Of late, rumours surfaces that Nagarjuna has been confirmed as the host of the show.

Now, if some of the reports that have been doing the rounds are to believed, a still that has come out in the online circuits further confirms that Nagarjuna will be indeed the host of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 3. In the leaked still, Nagarjuna could be seen in a studio and he is seemingly shooting for a promo.

(Photo Courtesy: Indiaglitz)

Meanwhile, reports have come up that this particular still is from the shoot of the promo of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 3. It is also being believed that the much-awaited promo of Bigg Boss Telugu 3 would be hitting the online circuits and thus revealing the exact date of commencement of the show as well as the host of the new edition.

Bigg Boss Telugu fans are eagerly waiting for an update from the team. The previous season was hosted by Natural Star Nani. At the same time, the first season of Bigg Boss Telugu was hosted by Jr NTR. There are huge expectations on the third installment of the show as well.

