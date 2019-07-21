Bigg Boss Telugu 3 Opening Episode Live Updates: Contestants' List, Nagarjuna's Return To TV & More

Controversies Galore

A few days ago, Bigg Boss Telugu 3 landed in a major controversy when Swetha Reddy claimed that he organisers of the show had ‘cheated' her after initially agreeing to include her as one of the participants.

"Let me ask Nagarjuna garu if he shouldn't take up the issue and address our concerns. There are women in his family. Samantha is an actress. Amala garu was an actress. I want to ask Nagarjuna garu if he would be silent if someone from his family were to be cheated in this way. I respect you and you have a lot of fans. But it's wrong for you to host a show like this," she had added.

Will Nagarjuna Address This Controversy?

Some time ago, Nagarjuna had criticised Bigg Boss Telugu 3 for being a ‘voyeuristic' show and indicated that he would never host it.

"Please don't ask me about Bigg Boss. I will talk bad about the show. I don't like the concept of Bigg Boss. It's voyeuristic and watching what other persons doing. I don't like these kinds of things," he had added.

Let us see whether he explains his change of heart during the opening episode or not.

A Big Opportunity

Nagarjuna is going through a lean phase on the work front. Last year, he delivered two consecutive flops (Officer and Devadas) and this left his fans in a state of shock. The buzz is that Bigg Boss Telugu 3 has the potential to help him get his career back on track.

Nagarjuna Vs Kamal Haasan

The Kamal Haasan-hosted Bigg Boss Tamil 3 has become a craze amongst fans, which has raised the stakes as far as the Telugu version is concerned. It remains to be seen if the show proves to be as popular as its Tamil counterpart.