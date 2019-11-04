Bigg Boss Telugu 3 Recap: The Eliminations That Occurred!

Bigg Boss Telugu 3 has come to an end and Rahul Sipligunj has turned out to be the winner of the coveted title. It was an exhilarating journey and Bigg Boss fans are pretty happy about the way this season shaped up to be. The show started with 15 contestants on board and as usual, there were eliminations every week. For all those who missed out on the early action, here, we take you through a quick recap of the weekly eliminations that had occurred.

Week 1

In the first week, Rahul Sipligunj, Vithika Sheru, Punarnavi, Himaja, Hema and Jaffar Babu were nominated. Hema was the one who was shown the door.

Week 2

Jaffar Babu was eliminated in the second week in which Sreemukhi, Himaja, Mahesh Vitta, Varun Sandesh and Vithika Suresh also found a place in the eviction list.

Week 3

The third week witnessed the elimination of trans woman Tamanna Simhadri, who had entered the house as a wild card entry.

Week 4

Rahul Sipligunj, Rohini, Sreemukhi, Ravi Krishna, Shiva Jyothi and Baba Bhaskar had found a place in the eviction list. After a fierce contest, Rohini was eliminated from the house.

Week 5

As many as seven contestants in the house had found a place in the elimination list of Week 5. Among the seven, Ashu Reddy received the least number of votes.

Week 6

Only three members were nominated to the eviction list of the sixth week and surprisingly, no eviction occurred.

Week 7

Ali Reza had to bow out of the contest in Week 7. Nevertheless, he made a re-entry to the house a few weeks later and entered the finale.

Week 8

Shila Chakravarthy, who was also one among the wild card entries of this season, was shown the door in the eighth week.

Week 9

Interestingly, only two contestants were nominated to the eviction list. Himaja and Rahul Sipligunj were the ones to find a place. It was Himaja who lost the contest and moved out of the house.

Week 10

Varun Sandesh, Sreemukhi, Baba Bhasker and Ravi Krishna were in the eviction list. It was Ravi Krishna who received the least number of votes.

Week 11

Punarnavi Bhoopalam bowed out of the contest in the 11th week.

Week 12

Four of the prominent contestants had found a place in the eviction list and it was Mahesh Vitta who got eliminated.

Week 13

Majority of the contestants had found a place in the eviction list of Week 13. Vithika Sheru was the one who got evicted. Interestingly, it was only the second time that she was nominated to the eviction list.

Week 14

In the week before the grand finale, it was Shiva Jyothi who moved out of the house.

Week 15

Five of the strongest contestants were fighting it out for the title. Ali Reza was placed at the fifth spot. Varun Sandesh and Baba Bhaskar were at the fourth and third spots respectively. Finally, it was announced that Rahul Sipligunj has emerged the winner and Sreemukhi was the runner-up.