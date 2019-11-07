    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Bigg Boss Telugu 3 Salary Details: How Much Did Nagarjuna, Ramya Krishnan & The Contestants Receive?

      By Staff
      Bigg Boss Telugu 3 has concluded with Rahul Sipligunj bagging the popular title this time. The show hosted by Nagarjuna started with 15 contestants on board and lasted for 100 days. Upon the completion of the latest edition of the highly-popular reality show, a whole lot of reports have been doing the rounds regarding the remunerations that the host, and the contestants have received this time. Read to know further details regarding this.

      Nagarjuna's Remuneration

      Nagarjuna's Remuneration

      Nagarjuna stepped into the shoes of Bigg Boss Telugu host for the first time, and he did make an impact with his presentation style. If reports are to be believed, Nagarjuna has been paid an amount of Rs 5 crore for hosting 30 plus episodes this season.

      Ramya Krishnan – The Guest Host

      Ramya Krishnan – The Guest Host

      Interestingly, popular actress Ramya Krishnan had come in as a guest host, when Nagarjuna was away for a holiday with his family. Rumour has it that Ramya Krishnan was paid around Rs 5 lakh for hosting the show.

      Rahul Sipligunj's Remuneration

      Rahul Sipligunj's Remuneration

      Rahul Sipligunj emerged the big winner of the season, and he has reportedly received a prize money of Rs 50 lakh for winning the title. If reports are to be believed, he has also got an additional Rs 20 lakh for spending above 100 days inside the house.

      The Highest Paid

      The Highest Paid

      If reports are to be believed, Sreemukhi, who is the runner-up of Bigg Boss Telugu 3, is the highest-paid contestant of this season. Rumour has it that she has been paid around Rs 80 lakh for being a part of the show.

      Other Contestants

      Other Contestants

      Meanwhile, reports are also doing the rounds regarding the remunerations of some other contestants. Rumour has it that Varun Sandesh, Ali Reza and Baba Bhaskar had been paid a sum of Rs 20-30 lakh. Meanwhile, other contestants have reportedly been paid a sum of Rs 1-15 lakh. However, no official confirmation has come up regarding any of these.

