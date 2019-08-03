English
    Bigg Boss Telugu 3 Second Elimination: Either Varun Sandesh Or Vithika Sheru To Be Evicted?

    By
    |

    Bigg Boss Telugu 3, which kicked off two weeks ago, has taken social media by storm and redefined the tenets of the television world. Now, here is a major update the keenly-followed reality show. The buzz is that actor Varun Sandesh is going to be eliminated from Bigg Boss Telugu 3 this Sunday (August 4, 2019) much to the shock of his fans. The grapevine also suggests that if Varun Sandesh survives elimination, the axe might fall on his wife Vithika Sheru.

    After playing it safe, Varun and Vithika finally came into their elements in Week 2, getting into fights with others over 'trivial matters', which affected their image. The other factor that might work against them is that the likes of Himaja Reddy and Punarnavi have a decent fan base, which might help them in dodging the elimination bullet. Similarly, Jaffar and Sreemukhi survived elimination last week and this suggests, they might manage to be safe once again.

    Interestingly, the nomination process for Week 2 was a pretty dramatic affair as Baba Bhaskar refused to nominate anyone for eviction. On being forced to nominate two contestants, he nominated himself. However, after giving the matter some thought, he ultimately nominated two of his housemates for eviction.

    Bigg Boss Telugu 3

    Meanwhile, Bigg Boss Telugu 3 has been grabbing attention for all the wrong reasons of late. Recently, journalist Swetha Reddy lashed out at host Nagarjuna for hosting the show despite the casting couch row. She also asked him whether he would be happy if his wife Amala Akkineni entered Bigg Boss Telugu 3 amidst the controversy.

    Bigg Boss Telugu 3 also made headlines when Sri Reddy claimed that it was an 'utter flop' compared to its Tamil version, hosted by Kamal Haasan.

    So, do you think, Varun Sandesh and Vithika Sheru will beat the odds to escape elimination? Tell us in the space below.

    Story first published: Saturday, August 3, 2019, 11:06 [IST]
