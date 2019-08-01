Bigg Boss Telugu 3 TRP Ratings: Nagarjuna Overtakes Jr NTR To Create New Record!
Much to the happiness of the Telugu audiences, Bigg Boss Telugu 3 made a starry entry to the mini-screens on July 21, 2019. The third edition of the reality show that enjoys a dedicated fan base, is being hosted by Nagarjuna, who is back in the shoes of a television host, after his successful stint with Melo Evaru Kodeeswaru (Telugu version of Kaun Banega Crorepati). Interestingly, all three editions have had different hosts. The first season was hosted by Jr NTR and Nani took over the mantle the next season. All eyes were on how Nagarjuna would be performing as the host. Interestingly, Bigg Boss Telugu 3 TRP Ratings are out and it's good news for fans.
Opening Episode
The opening episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 3 was aired on July 21, 2019, and received widespread attention. Now, if reports doing the rounds are anything to go by, the first episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 3 received 17.9 TRP ratings.
A New Record
Interestingly, the opening episode has scored a new record with the TRP ratings that it has received. It has turned out to be the episode with maximum TRP ratings among the episodes of all three seasons of the show.
Nagarjuna Overtakes Jr NTR
Previously, the record was held by the opening episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 1, which had received around 16.1 TRP ratings. The record was not broken in the second season but now, Nagarjuna has overtaken the same with Bigg Boss Telugu 3.
The Other Best Performances
Interestingly, the finale of Bigg Boss Telugu 2, hosted by Nani is presently at the third spot in the list with 15.05 TRP ratings. On the other hand, the final episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 1 had received 14.13 TRP ratings.
This rightly shows that Bigg Boss Telugu 3 has kick-started on a pretty impressive note. Let us wait and see whether the upcoming episodes of this season would go on to set any new record or not.