Bigg Boss Telugu 3 TRP Ratings: Nagarjuna Overtakes Jr NTR To Create New Record!

Opening Episode

The opening episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 3 was aired on July 21, 2019, and received widespread attention. Now, if reports doing the rounds are anything to go by, the first episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 3 received 17.9 TRP ratings.

A New Record

Interestingly, the opening episode has scored a new record with the TRP ratings that it has received. It has turned out to be the episode with maximum TRP ratings among the episodes of all three seasons of the show.

Nagarjuna Overtakes Jr NTR

Previously, the record was held by the opening episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 1, which had received around 16.1 TRP ratings. The record was not broken in the second season but now, Nagarjuna has overtaken the same with Bigg Boss Telugu 3.

The Other Best Performances

Interestingly, the finale of Bigg Boss Telugu 2, hosted by Nani is presently at the third spot in the list with 15.05 TRP ratings. On the other hand, the final episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 1 had received 14.13 TRP ratings.