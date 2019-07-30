Bigg Boss Telugu 3 Week 2 Nominations: These 8 Contestants To Feel The Heat This Time

Bigg Boss Telugu 3, hosted by veteran actor Nagarjuna, is one of the most keenly-followed shows on television today. The reality show kicked off a few days ago amidst much fanfare and became the talk of the town in no time. Now, here is some big news for those who are following Bigg Boss Telugu 3. The latest round of nominations took place last night (July 29, 2019), which created a great deal of buzz amongst the audience.

When all was said and done, eight contestants were nominated for eviction. Here is the nomination list for Week 2.

1 Rahul

2 Vitika

3 Sreemukhi

4 Himaja

5 Mahesh

6 Jaffer

7 Varun

8 Punarnavi

Jaffer, Punarnavi and Himaja were nominated for eviction last week also, which indicates that they are not very popular with the other contestants. Punarnavi, in particular, is in a precarious position as she does not have a very strong fan base. It will be worth watching if she will be able to escape elimination, this time, as well.

Interestingly, the opening week of Bigg Boss Telugu 3 was a rather dull affair as the contestants refrained from showing their 'true colours'. However, business picked up on the weekend when Hema was evicted from the show. Most fans felt that Jaffer would be eliminated, which made Hema's exit quite shocking.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss Telugu 3 recently found itself in the midst of an ugly controversy when Nags rapped one of the contestants, Ravikrishna for making racist comments about Mahesh and reminded him that there is no place for any kind of discrimination on the show. The two later hugged and made it up.

The show has also been in the limelight because a journalist recently claimed that the people behind the show are spreading 'casting couch' culture.

It will be worth watching if these controversies continue casting a shadow on Bigg Boss Telugu 3 in the coming weeks.