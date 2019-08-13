English
    Bigg Boss Telugu 3 Week 4 Nominations: 7 Contestants In The Eviction List!

    By
    |

    Bigg Boss Telugu 3 is getting interesting with each passing day. The show, which commenced on July 21, 2019, has now entered the fourth week and as usual, the new week at the Bigg Boss Telugu 3 house, started with the announcement of the eviction list. What is exciting is that as many as seven contestants have found a place in the eviction list and thus assuring a tight competition this week.

    Meanwhile, week 4 witnessed a rather interesting nomination procedure. Unlike the previous nominations in which the contestants were asked to nominate two people directly citing proper reasongs, this time the Bigg Boss Telugu 3 house paved way for a procedure, in which two contestants were asked to come to the confession room together.

    They were asked by the Bigg Boss to hold a discussion and decide on who among those two contestants should be nominated. This was a completely new procedure, which the audiences have not seen so far.

    After this nomination procedure, as many as seven contestants have found a place in the eviction list for week 4.

    Here are the seven contestants in the week 4 eviction list.

    • Baba Bhaskar
    • Varun Sandesh
    • Siva Jyothi
    • Rohini
    • Rahul
    • Ravikrishna
    • Sreemukhi

    It would be an exciting contest to watch out for since some of the most popular contestants have found a place in this week's eviction list.

    Meanwhile, three contestants have been eliminated from Bigg Boss Telugu 3 so far. Hema was the first contestant to get eliminated and she went out of the house in the first week. Jaffar was the second contestant to get eliminated from Bigg Boss Telugu 3. Tamanna Simhadri, who had entered Bigg Boss Telugu 3 house as a wild card entry, was the recent contestant to get eliminated as she got evicted in the third week. Let us wait and see who will be the next contestant to get evicted.

