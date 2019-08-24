English
    Bigg Boss Telugu 3 Week 5 Elimination: Ashu Reddy To Be Evicted From The Show This Sunday?

    Bigg Boss Telugu 3 kicked off a few weeks ago amidst much fanfare and took social media by storm in no time. Five weeks later, it is still the undisputed king of the TV world. Last week, seven contestants (Rahul Sipligunj, Himaja, Ashu Reddy, Purnarnavi, Siva Jyothi, Baba Bhaskar and Mahesh Vitta) were nominated for eviction and this grabbed plenty of attention. Now, here is a big update about the show. According to reports, Ashu is likely to be eliminated from Bigg Boss Telugu 3 this Sunday (August 25, 2019).

    Rahul is quite unpopular amongst the housemates, which has indirectly affected his public image He recently got into a disagreement with Sreemukhi and this resulted in bad blood between them. To make matters worse, his friends Varun Sandesh and Purnarnavi nominated him for evictiuon, indicating that they were not happy with him.

    Bigg Boss Telugu 3 Week 5 Elimination: Ashu Reddy To Be Evicted From The Show This Sunday

    In fact, the general feeling is that Rahul is in grave danger of being eliminated from Bigg Boss Telugu 3. As such, if Ashu is indeed shown the door, it might leave fans in a state of shock. Either way, tomorrow's episode is going to make for a compelling watch.

    Interestingly, Bigg Boss Telugu 3 has been an eventful affair so far. It became the talk of the town when trans woman politician Tamanna Simhadri entered the show as wild card. However, she failed to impress the audience and ruffled a few feathers with her fierce attitude, which brought her stint to an abrupt end.

    Bigg Boss Telugu 3 also found itself in the limelight due when a lady journalist claimed that its Mumbai team was spreading 'casting couch culture'. Luckily for those associated with the show, the issue has apparently died down now.

    So, will Ashu be the one to be eliminated from Bigg Boss Telugu 3 this Sunday? Comments, please!

    Read more about: bigg boss telugu 3 ashu reddy
    Story first published: Saturday, August 24, 2019, 21:23 [IST]
