Bigg Boss Telugu 3 : Tamanna Simhadri To Be First Transgender Contestant To Enter Show?

The eagerly-awaited Bigg Boss Telugu 3, hosted by veteran actor Nagarjuna, kicked off a few days ago amidst much fanfare and became the hottest trend on social media in no time. The opening week proved to be a rather uneventful affair as most contestants refrained from showing their 'true colours'. Now, here is a big update about Bigg Boss Telugu 3. According to reports, Tamanna Simhadri is set to become the first transgender woman to enter the show. The politician and model will be entering Bigg Boss Telugu 3 as a wildcard, which might take the other contestants by surprise.

Tamanna Simhadri, born in the Krishna District, grew up in Vijayawada, which she considers to be her hometown. After completing Bachelor's in Computer Applications (BCA) from a prestigious institute, Tamanna shifted to Mumbai and tried her luck in acting. She ultimately returned to her hometown and contested the Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2019 from the Mangalagiri constituency.

Last night (July 28, 2019), Bigg Boss Telugu 3 grabbed plenty of attention when Hema became the first contestant to be eliminated. With the show entering its second week, business is set to pick up big time. Tamanna's entry might change the dynamics of Bigg Boss Telugu 3, helping it become even more popular.

So, what is your take on Tamanna entering Bigg Boss Telugu 3? Will this help the show gain an upper hand over Bigg Boss Tamil 3? Comments, please!