Bigg Boss Telugu Fame Pooja Ramachandran Enters Wedlock With This Actor; DEETS INSIDE!

Bigg Boss fame Pooja Ramachandran, who is a well-known VJ and an actress, has entered wedlock. According to the reports, she has married John Kokken, who is also a well-known actor. Pooja Ramachandran herself came out with an official announcement regarding her marriage. She took to her Instagram page to send out a picture of herself along with John Kokken. Take a look at the Instagram post of Pooja Ramachandran.

Reportedly, the wedding ceremony was held on the auspicious Vishu day. According to the reports, the wedding ceremony was a very simple and private affair. Reportedly, other contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu house like Madhuri, Tejaswi Madivada etc., have wished the couple on the special occasion.

Pooja Ramachandran is also a well-known actress and has appeared in a good number of films in various South Indian languages. She had earned a huge fan following with her stint in Bigg Boss Telugu Season 2 in which she had entered the house as a wild-card entry. Recently, she was seen in the film Krishnarjuna Yuddham that came out in 2018. On the other hand, John Kokken, who has appeared in a good number of South Indian movies was recently seen in the blockbuster movie KGF: Chapter 1.