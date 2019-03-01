English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Bigg Boss Telugu Fame Tanish & TV 5 Murthy's Open Challenge Against Kaushal's Allegations!

    By Manu
    |

    The contestants of the Bigg Boss Telugu Season 2 are back in the news. Most recently, Bigg Boss winner Kaushal had responded to the allegations made by some of his fans in the Kaushal Army. In a press meet, he claimed that the allegations of the army aren't true and he reportedly, even went on to allege that Taneesh, TV5 Murthy and Babu Bogineni have joined hands against him.

    Meanwhile, TV Anchor Murthy has reportedly come up with an open challenge against Kaushal. While standing firm about the allegations, he has reportedly challenged Kaushal for an open debate and has also mentioned that if he proves that the recent allegations are wrong he would quit his journalism career.

    Bigg Boss Telugu Fame Tanish & TV 5 Murthys Open Challenge Against Kaushals Allegations!

    On the other hand, Tanish, one of the contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu, has also come up with his response amidst the ongoing issue during the TV5 show. Commenting about the recent allegations by Kaushal, he mentioned that it is for the first time that he is meeting TV5 Murthy. Reportedly, he also pointed out that he has never spoken wrong about Kaushal but on the other hand Kaushal has always spoken badly about him. He also asked why Kaushal is dragging him amidst the issues between Kaushal and his fans. If reports are to be believed, he also mentioned that he is also planning to file a defamation case against Kaushal.

    Read more about: bigg boss kaushal tanish
    Story first published: Friday, March 1, 2019, 13:03 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 1, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue