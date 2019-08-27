'Bigg Boss Telugu House Is Like A Brothel', Sri Reddy Attacks Nagarjuna's Show!

Bigg Boss Telugu 3 is not devoid of controversies. Now, Sri Reddy has reportedly come up with some shocking claims about the events that happened after she was approached for the show, which has again added to the list of controversies associated with the hugely popular show. A recent report by samayam.com talks about the same and Sri Reddy has reportedly mentioned that Bigg Boss Telugu house is now like a brothel.

According to the report, in an interview with a Telugu media, Sri Reddy mentioned that she was approached for Bigg Boss Telugu 3. She was asked to come to a hotel room for a conversation in connection with the selection of Bigg Boss Telugu 3 contestants. Sri Reddy claimed that a series of questions were asked to her during the interaction. According to her, she was initially asked whether she would like to have a connection with anyone inside the house.

The next question seemingly shocked Sri Reddy. She was reportedly asked whether she was 'okay' to have s*x under the blankets even when the cameras were rolling. Reportedly, she mentioned that she may not be comfortable doing that. At the same time, she laughed out loudly while answering this question believing that it was a very casual question.

Meanwhile, she was also asked whether she will be comfortable wearing short clothes to which she responded by saying that she was 'okay' with the same.

However, Sri Reddy opened up about a question that disturbed her the most. According to her, the person asked a question about her body measurements which left her furious and embarrassed.

Reportedly, Sri Reddy conveyed to them that she was not sure about participating in the show and at the same time, she didn't get selected as well. Nevertheless, Sri Reddy also made it clear that she wasn't unhappy about the fact that she wasn't selected. The actress also cited that no contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu have gone on to earn fame later on in their career.