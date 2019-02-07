English
    Bigg Boss Telugu Season 2 Beauty Pooja Ramachandran's Bold Decision Is Unexpected

    By Staff
    Last year, noted VJ and actress Pooja Ramachandran became the talk of the town when she entered Bigg Boss Telugu Season 2 as a 'wildcard' entry and made quite an impact. Her bold attitude helped her win the support of a certain section of the audience and emerge as the sweetheart of the show. However, despite her popularity, she failed to win the big prize.

    Now, the young lady is in the limelight for a surprising reason. During a recent chat with a leading website, Pooja said that she is ready to do bold roles and would love if she gets such offers. She also revealed that initially, she was a bit reluctant to take up bold roles, however, her perspective changed post her stint on Bigg Boss Telugu Season 2.

    Interestingly, Pooja has often grabbed attention for her personal life. Some time ago, she had married a fellow VJ and added a new dimension to her life. Sadly, the relationship soon went sour and the two filed for divorce. She also grabbed attention because of a rumoured link-up with a friend, which she later denied.

    On the work front, she was last seen in the Nani starrer Krishnarjuna Yuddham, which bombed at the box office. Her other notable releases are Swamy Ra Ra, Love Failure and Pizza to name a few.

    Source: Samayam

    Story first published: Thursday, February 7, 2019, 18:34 [IST]
