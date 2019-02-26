English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Bigg Boss Telugu Season 2 Winner Kaushal Manda Hits Out At His Own Fans With This Brutal Post

    By Staff
    |

    Last year, the much-loved Kaushal Manda became the talk of the town when he took part in the reality show Bigg Boss Telugu Season 2 and won hearts owing to his bold nature. The love of the 'Kaushal Army' helped the heartthrob overcome the odds and win the show. Recently, Kaushal found himself in a difficult situation when a few fans turned on him and made some harsh comments about his behaviour.

    Now, Kaushal has addressed his detractors. In a hard-hitting post, he said that he does not have time for 'senseless allegations' as they might pull him down.

    "The allegations passed are senseless and I don't even have to prove them to be wrong. I haven't got all the time for bullshit and if I keep answering to every judgement passed, the people will keep trying to bring me down," he added.

    Kaushal

    He went on to say that the allegations made by a few people cannot tarnish his image. He also made it clear that Bigg Boss is what made him a star and he is grateful to it.

    "What I'm at the Big Boss house is what I'm and that would be me regardless of any circumstance. Just a few people talking against could never bring me down," said Kaushal.

    These are some strong remarks which might ruffle a few feathers. Let us wait and watch how the 'Kaushal Army' reacts to the outburst.

    Read more about: kaushal
    Story first published: Tuesday, February 26, 2019, 21:59 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 26, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue