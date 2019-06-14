English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Bigg Boss Telugu Season 3: A Top Celebrity Demands A Shocking Pay For The Show?

    By Manu
    |

    It seems like the audiences will have to wait a bit more for Bigg Boss Telugu Season 3 with the makers yet to come up with an announcement regarding the launch date of the show. However, rumours continue to surface regarding the contestants of the show.

    Now, a report has come up that the team approached one of the top celebrities of Tollywood, to be one among the contestants of the show. According to a recent reportby Gulte.com, talks have been doing the rounds that popular actor Sunil was approached by the team.

    Bigg Boss Telugu Season 3: A Top Celebrity Demands A Shocking Pay For The Show?

    If the report is to be believed, Sunil had shown his interest to be a part of the show but he demanded a very fat pay check. It is being said that the popular Telugu actor demanded a remuneration of Rs 25 lakh/day. Hence, the team decided to remove Sunil's name from the probables list. If the reports are to be believed, the maximum remuneration that Bigg Boss Telugu team has given so far is 1 lakh/day, which were given to some of the top celebrities who were a part of the show in the previous seasons.

    However, there has been no official confirmation regarding any of these yet. Let us wait for the commencement of the show to know who the actual contestants of the third season of the highly-popular show would be. At the same time, the team is also yet to make an announcement regarding the host of the show.

    More BIGG BOSS TELUGU SEASON 3 News

    Read more about: bigg boss telugu season 3 sunil
    Story first published: Friday, June 14, 2019, 10:08 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 14, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue