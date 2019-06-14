Bigg Boss Telugu Season 3: A Top Celebrity Demands A Shocking Pay For The Show?

It seems like the audiences will have to wait a bit more for Bigg Boss Telugu Season 3 with the makers yet to come up with an announcement regarding the launch date of the show. However, rumours continue to surface regarding the contestants of the show.

Now, a report has come up that the team approached one of the top celebrities of Tollywood, to be one among the contestants of the show. According to a recent reportby Gulte.com, talks have been doing the rounds that popular actor Sunil was approached by the team.

If the report is to be believed, Sunil had shown his interest to be a part of the show but he demanded a very fat pay check. It is being said that the popular Telugu actor demanded a remuneration of Rs 25 lakh/day. Hence, the team decided to remove Sunil's name from the probables list. If the reports are to be believed, the maximum remuneration that Bigg Boss Telugu team has given so far is 1 lakh/day, which were given to some of the top celebrities who were a part of the show in the previous seasons.

However, there has been no official confirmation regarding any of these yet. Let us wait for the commencement of the show to know who the actual contestants of the third season of the highly-popular show would be. At the same time, the team is also yet to make an announcement regarding the host of the show.