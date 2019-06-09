English
    Bigg Boss Telugu Season 3 Contestants: Telugu Celebrities Who Have Denied The RUMOURS!

    By Manu
    |

    Bigg Boss Telugu Season 3 is expected to commence within a few weeks of time even though the team is yet to come up with an official update regarding the show. Much like every season, the third season of the popular show is also expected to be a grand one with some highly popular contestants expected to be a part of the show.

    Meanwhile, a whole lot of rumours and speculations have been doing the rounds regarding the contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 3. Names of many top celebrities were doing the round. However, some of the out rightly denied these rumours and speculations. Thus, confirming that they are not a part of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 3. Read to know more about this.

    Udaya Bhanu

    Udaya Bhanu is yet another television host and actress, who is quite popular among the mini-screen audiences. Reportedly, she was approached for Bigg Boss Telugu but she denied the offer. She added that she received many such big offers but denied them since she wants to devote her time to her daughters.

    Renu Desai

    Actress and host Renu Desai was another top Telugu celebrity who was reported to be a part of the show. However, she denied the reports through Instagram and mentioned that she is not a part of the program. She added that she is not a Bigg Boss kind of a person even though she wouldn't mind hosting it.

    Rashmi Gauatam

    Popular actress and television anchor Rashmi Gautam was said to be participating in this highly-acclaimed show. According to Times Of India, the actress confirmed that she was approached for every season but she denied the offer considering that she doesn't belong there.

    Jwala Gutta

    Jwala Gutta, the popular Badminton player, has been one more celebrity who was rumoured to be a part of the show. Nevertheless, she herself confirmed through a social media post that she is not a part of Bigg Boss Telugu.

    (Source: Times Of India)

    Story first published: Sunday, June 9, 2019, 13:40 [IST]
