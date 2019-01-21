Bigg Boss Telugu Season 3: Is Venkatesh Hosting The Show? Here Is What He Has To Say

Venkatesh is beyond any doubt, one of the biggest and most respected stars in the Telugu film industry. The veteran actor enjoys a strong fan following because of his impressive screen presence, simple nature and remarkable versatility as an artiste. During his eventful career, he has acted in several popular movies and this has established him as a synonym for success. Now, he is in the limelight for a surprising reason.

Some time ago, it was rumoured that Venky was approached to host Bigg Boss Telugu Season 3. And, as expected, this created a buzz in the industry. During a recent interaction with the media, Venkatesh was asked a question about hosting the show.

Replying to it, the Guru actor said that there is no truth in the reports of him hosting Bigg Boss Telugu Season 3.

"Actually I got the offer to host Big Boss and Meelo Everu Koteeswarudu longtime back. However, I rejected the offers. There is no truth in the rumours that I will be hosting Bigg Boss 3," added the star.

With Venky not in the running to host Bigg Boss Telugu Season 3, the makers might try to convince Chiranjeevi to host the reality show. However, this might not be easy as the Megastar is currently busy with Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. This is a developing situation and it will indeed be interesting to see what happens next.

Source: Cinejosh