    Bigg Boss Telugu Season 3: Jr NTR Gives A Big Shock To The Makers?

    In 2017, Jr NTR added a new dimension to his career when he hosted Bigg Boss Telugu Season 1 and left the viewers asking for more. His dashing screen presence and crackling chemistry with the housemates made his stint as host quite memorable. Sadly, he refused to return for Bigg Boss Telugu Season 2 owing to his packed schedule. Following this, the makers approached Nani which proved to a mistake as the 'Natural Star' failed to impress the audience.

    Recently, it was reported that Tarak had agreed to host Bigg Boss Telugu Season 3. The reports also stated that SS Rajamouli, who is directing Jr NTR in RRR, had no objections to the 'Young Tiger' taking up the show. As expected, this created a great deal of buzz amongst fans.

    Now, it seems that Jr NTR has decided against taking up the show. According to Cinejosh, Jr NTR wants to give his all to RRR as he shares an excellent rapport with the Yamadonga filmmaker. As such, he feels that taking up Bigg Boss Telugu Season 3 would be a bad move.

    The makers of Bigg Boss Telugu wanted the third installment to be bigger than the previous ones. With Jr NTR refusing to take up the show, their job just became harder.

    The makers are likely to approach other stars in the near future.

