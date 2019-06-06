English
    Bigg Boss Telugu Season 3: This Top Star Confirmed As The Host Of The Show?

    By Manu
    |

    It's the month of June and all eyes are slowly but steadily shifting focus towards Bigg Boss Telugu, the reality show that has a huge number of followers. Bigg Boss Season 3 is expected to commence in June or July and there are high expectations on the show.

    However, there has been an air of doubt regarding the host of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 3. The previous season was hosted by Natural Star Nani and the names of many popular stars of Tollywood have been doing the rounds in connection with Bigg Boss Telugu Season 3, which will be aired on Star Maa.

    Meanwhile, some of the reports that have come up on Twitter claim that Bigg Boss Telugu team has finalised the host. If the reports are to be believed, Nagarjuna has been confirmed as the host of the show. It is also being said that an official announcement regarding the host of Bigg Boss Telugu 3 will be made soon by the team.

    Well, Nagarjuna is not new to hosting television shows. His previous stint as the host of the highly popular show Meelo Evaru Koteeswarudu, had turned out to be hugely successful. Anyhow, let us wait for an official announcement from the Bigg Boss team to get a clear picture regarding the same.

    Story first published: Thursday, June 6, 2019, 11:42 [IST]
