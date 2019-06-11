Bigg Boss Telugu Season 3 To Feature This Celebrity As A Contestant? Deets Inside!

Bigg Boss Telugu fans are awaiting some official updates in connection with the third season of the popular show, which is expected to commence within a few weeks of time. Rumours have been rife regarding the host as well as the contestant of the show and now, a few reports have come up that say that a popular television anchor will be a part of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 3.

According to the reports that have been doing the rounds, popular television anchor Savithri, who hails from Telangana has been approached to be a part of the highly-awaited show. Savithri is a much-popular celebrity among the mini-screen audiences. She shot to fame with her stint in the show named Bithiri Sathi. She has also hosted a show named Teenmar, which earned her the name Teenmar Savithri.

However, no official update has come up regarding this yet. Earlier also, a whole lot of rumours had surfaced regarding the probable contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 3 but later, many of the celebrities themselves denied those reports.

On the other hand, an official confirmation regarding the host of the show is also being awaited. Recently, some of the rumours claimed that Nagarjuna might be hosting Bigg Boss Telugu Season 3.

