Bigg Boss Telugu Season 3: Udaya Bhanu, Varun Sandesh & Others To Be The Contestants?
Bigg Boss Telugu Season 3 has already sparked up the necessary interest among the audiences. While the fans are waiting for the show's next edition, some of the reports have surfaced that Jr NTR will be back in the role of the host and a confirmation is yet to come. The last season too had enjoyed a fan following and now, the wait is on for the Bigg Boss Telugu Season 3 that is expected to begin in June. Rumours have surfaced regarding the contestants of the Bigg Boss Telugu Season 3 and it seems like some of the top celebrities will be a part of the show.
Varun Sandesh
Varun Sandesh is a name familiar to all Telugu movie lovers and his entry to films was through the blockbuster movie Happy Days, directed by Sekhar Kammula. Some of the reports claim that he might be a part of the upcoming edition of Bigg Boss.
JD Chakravarthy
JD Chakravarthy is a well-known face for every Telugu movie buff and apart from being a talented actor, he is a filmmaker as well. Some of the reports claim that this highly talented person will be a part of the third season of Bigg Boss Telugu.
Manjusha
Manjusha is yet another name that is quite familiar for the Television audiences. She is a renowned television anchor, who shot to fame with her stint on the small screen. Now, reports suggest that she is in consideration to be a part of Bigg Boss as well.
Udaya Bhanu
Udaya Bhanu is yet another Telugu celebrity whose name is doing the rounds in connection with Bigg Boss Telugu Season 3. Udaya Bhanu is a well-known television anchor and apart from that, she has been a prominent name in the films as well.
Pujita Ponnada
Pujita Ponnada is one such actress who shot to fame with her marvellous work in some of the much-appreciated short films. She has also been a part of some Telugu movies as well and rumours are rife regarding the actress being a part of the reality show.
However, no official confirmation regarding the contestants has been made yet. Let us wait for the announcement to know whether these celebrities will be a part or not.