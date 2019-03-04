Bigg Boss Telugu Season 3: Udaya Bhanu, Varun Sandesh & Others To Be The Contestants?

Varun Sandesh

Varun Sandesh is a name familiar to all Telugu movie lovers and his entry to films was through the blockbuster movie Happy Days, directed by Sekhar Kammula. Some of the reports claim that he might be a part of the upcoming edition of Bigg Boss.

JD Chakravarthy

JD Chakravarthy is a well-known face for every Telugu movie buff and apart from being a talented actor, he is a filmmaker as well. Some of the reports claim that this highly talented person will be a part of the third season of Bigg Boss Telugu.

Manjusha

Manjusha is yet another name that is quite familiar for the Television audiences. She is a renowned television anchor, who shot to fame with her stint on the small screen. Now, reports suggest that she is in consideration to be a part of Bigg Boss as well.

Udaya Bhanu

Udaya Bhanu is yet another Telugu celebrity whose name is doing the rounds in connection with Bigg Boss Telugu Season 3. Udaya Bhanu is a well-known television anchor and apart from that, she has been a prominent name in the films as well.

Pujita Ponnada

Pujita Ponnada is one such actress who shot to fame with her marvellous work in some of the much-appreciated short films. She has also been a part of some Telugu movies as well and rumours are rife regarding the actress being a part of the reality show.