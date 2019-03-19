Bigg Boss Telugu Season 3: Following Jr NTR's Exit, Nagarjuna Might Host The Show If This Happens

Nagarjuna To Host Bigg Boss Telugu Season 3?

According to the latest reports, the makers of Bigg Boss have approached the Mass actor to host the third season of the popular reality show. Nagarjuna made quite an impact on the TV audience when he hosted Meelo Evaru Koteeswarudu and gave strong proof of his abilities. As such, many feel that he might be the right choice for Bigg Boss Telugu Season 3.

Will Nag Agree?

Some time ago, Nagarjuna had said that he does like the format of Bigg Boss and would like to stay away from it. Given these remarks, the makers might have a difficult time convincing him to sign on the dotted line.

The Background

The first season of Bigg Boss Telugu, hosted by Jr NTR, was pretty successful and created a great deal of buzz amongst fans. Sadly, the Nani-hosted Bigg Boss Telugu Season 2 proved to be a let down of epic proportions as the Natural Star's hosting skills were not up to the mark. Following the debacle, the makers asked Jr NTR to return for the third season. After initially agreeing to return, the 'Young Tiger' backed out owing to RRR.

To Conclude...

June 1, 2018, sank without a trace. His second release Devadas opened on a decent note before collapsing like a house of cards. The buzz is that hosting Bigg Boss Telugu Season 3 might help him rejuvenate his career.