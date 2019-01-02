English
 »   »   »  Bigg Boss Telugu Season 3: Venkatesh And Chiranjeevi In The Running To Replace Nani As Host?

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 3: Venkatesh And Chiranjeevi In The Running To Replace Nani As Host?

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Last year, the much-loved Nani added a new dimension to his career when he hosted Bigg Boss Telugu Season 2 much to the delight of his fans. While the 'Natural Star' put in a sincere effort, he was not able to satisfy a vast chunk of the audience. He was also constantly compared to Jr NTR who had hosted the first season. And, needless to say, this made things worse for him. In fact, after the season ended, he practically said that he would not host the show again.

    Now, it seems that the makers are trying hard to find to find a suitable replacement. The buzz is that they have approached Chiranjeevi to host Bigg Boss Telugu Season 3. However, if the Megastar fails to allocate dates because of his packed schedule, the makers plan to rope in Venkatesh.

    Chiranjeevi

    Apparently, both the stars have been approached and one is likely to get an update pretty soon.

    Interestingly, Chiranjeevi seems to be the first choice of the makers as he found tremendous success with Meelo Evaru Koteeswarudu Season 4. However, getting him might be difficult because he is currently tied up with Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

    Venky has no experience on TV and this makes him a risky choice. However, the makers feel that he has the ability to pull off the gig.

    Regardless of who ultimately hosts the show, it is amply clear that the makers are going in for experience over youth this time around.

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 2, 2019, 17:19 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 2, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue