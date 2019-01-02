 »   »   »  Bigg Boss Telugu Season 3: Venkatesh And Chiranjeevi In The Running To Replace Nani As Host?

Last year, the much-loved Nani added a new dimension to his career when he hosted Bigg Boss Telugu Season 2 much to the delight of his fans. While the 'Natural Star' put in a sincere effort, he was not able to satisfy a vast chunk of the audience. He was also constantly compared to Jr NTR who had hosted the first season. And, needless to say, this made things worse for him. In fact, after the season ended, he practically said that he would not host the show again.

Now, it seems that the makers are trying hard to find to find a suitable replacement. The buzz is that they have approached Chiranjeevi to host Bigg Boss Telugu Season 3. However, if the Megastar fails to allocate dates because of his packed schedule, the makers plan to rope in Venkatesh.

Apparently, both the stars have been approached and one is likely to get an update pretty soon.

Interestingly, Chiranjeevi seems to be the first choice of the makers as he found tremendous success with Meelo Evaru Koteeswarudu Season 4. However, getting him might be difficult because he is currently tied up with Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

Venky has no experience on TV and this makes him a risky choice. However, the makers feel that he has the ability to pull off the gig.

Regardless of who ultimately hosts the show, it is amply clear that the makers are going in for experience over youth this time around.