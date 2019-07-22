Bigg Boss Telugu Voting Process Changed; Here's How You Can Vote For Your Favourite Contestants!

What Is The Change In Voting Procedure?

All those who have voted for Bigg Boss Telugu contestants in the previous seasons would know that the audiences had the option to cast their votes through Google. According to the latest reports, this particular option has been disabled in this season.

How Can You Vote For Your Favourite Contestants?

Now, according to the latest update, a viewer can save his/her favourite contestant by casting votes on the Hotstar App.

What Is The Process?

1 - At first, the user has to install the HotStar App on your phone.

2 - You can log in to the HotStar App using your email id, phone number or social media account.

3 -To enter the Bigg Boss page, you have to click on the Bigg Boss Telugu banner or type Bigg Boss Telugu in the search bar.

4 - Click on the 'Vote' button.

5 - Search for the names that have been added to the eviction list of a particular week.

6 - A user has the facility to cast 50 votes/day till Saturday midnight. You can give these 50 votes to the same contestant or split it among the other contestants whom you want to save from elimination.

Is There Any Alternative Way?

Meanwhile, the audiences have another way to vote for the contestants. The viewers can save a particular contestant by giving a missed call to the numbers corresponding to each contestant.