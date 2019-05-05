Birthday Special: Raai Laxmi's Sweet Note For Her Fans Wins Hearts

It is no secret that the bold and ravishing Raai Laxmi is one of the most gorgeous and sought-after divas in South cinema today. The bindass lady has won the love of movie buffs owing to her stunning looks, lively personality and sizzling dance moves. During her career, the young lady has worked with some of the most respected stars and this has helped her prove that she is here to stay.

Now, here is some sweet news for her well-wishers.

Today (May 5, 2019), on her birthday, the Mankatha actress took to Twitter and thanked her followers for showering her with 'unconditional' love.

"Thank u so so much for all those beautiful birthday wishes ! The love I get each time from u all is so unconditional I m blessed to have such wonderful fans , friends and family #FFF pours so much love , support and always been there for me love u all #happybirthdaytome," she tweeted.

Needless to say, this emotional note has gone viral on social media for all the right reasons.

On the work front, Raai Laxmi is currently awaiting the release of Neeya which is slated to release on May 10, 2019. The film will see her act alongside Jai, Varu Sarathkumar and Catherine Tresa. She also has Jhansi in her kitty.

