 »   »   »  Bluff Master Full Movie Leaked Online By Tamilrockers For Free Download

Bluff Master Leaked Online

In a shocking and unfortunate development, the Nandita Shewta starrer has been leaked online by Tamilrockers and the full movie is available for 'free download'. The leaked version is reportedly of poor quality. The leak is a hearless act and it is bound to create a buzz in the film world.

Will The BO Collections Be Affected?

Bluff Master is a remake of the popular Tamil thriller Sathuranga Vettai and it has been directed by Gopi Ganesh Pattabhi. The film hit the screens on December 28, 2018 and received at okayish response at the box office. The movie has been shot against a decent and it has to have a decent run at the ticket window in order to emerge as a hit. As the full movie has been leaked online, the total collections are likely to be affected.

The Background

The problem of piracy has been plaguing the film industry since a long time. The notorious gang Tamilrockers is infamous for leaking movies on Day 1. Aravinda Sametha, 2.0 and Taxiwala are just a few of the recent films that suffered because of piracy. Similarly, the Bollywood biggies Zero and Thugs Of Hindostan too got leaked on Day 1 itself.

The Road Ahead...

Several steps have been taken in the last few years to the combat the menace of piracy. Moreover, a few websites have been blocked. Even though these measures have improved things a bit, the issue has not been resolved yet. Piracy is a grave crime and indulging in it is an unpardonable thing. Let us hope that those in power come up with some strict rules in order to punish those behind piracy. Enough said!