Boyapati Srinu Returns To Mega Camp Post Vinaya Vidheya Rama Debacle, Ram Charan Fans​ Upset?

A Mega Boost

In an exciting development, Boyapati Srinu's next movie will be produced by Allu Aravind under his Geetha Arts banner. The 'Mega' producer shared the good news at the trailer launch of Guna 369, directed by Boyapati Srinu's associate.

Mixed Fortunes

Boyapati Srinu, a favourite of the Nandamuri family, has worked with the 'Mega Camp' as well. In 2016, he directed the Allu Arjun starrer Sarrainodu, which did reasonably well at the box office. Sadly, VVR failed to set the box office on fire and left a bad taste in the mouth.

The Background

Interestingly, post the VVR debacle, Ram Charan had apologised to fans for delivering an underwhelming movie and indirectly blamed Boyapati Srinu, which ruffled a few feathers.

"We worked really hard to deliver a film which would entertain all of you. Unfortunately, the vision could not get translated properly on screen and we could not meet your expectations.

However, your immense love and adoration has and will always push me to work harder and deliver better films which meet your expectations," he had said.

Will Boyapati Srinu's Return Anger Ram Charan Fans?

Given the controversy involving Ram Charan, Allu Aravind's decision to work with Boyapati Srinu might not go down well with the 'Mega Power Star' fans. Meanwhile, Boyapati Srinu's movie with Allu Aravind might feature Karthikeya in the lead as the mass director has a favourable opinion of the RX 100 hero. One is likely to get clarity on this in the coming days.