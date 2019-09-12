Can Sye Raa Achieve What Maharshi And Saaho Couldn't At Ceeded Box Office?

What Could Be The Reason?

The huge rate at which the theatrical rights are being sold in Ceeded regions, irrespective of the market that the area holds, is considered as one of the reasons by some, behind recent biggies turning out to be loss ventures in Ceeded.

Lesser Number Of Screens

The lesser number of screens allotted to films despite the huge theatrical price is considered as yet another reason by a few. As far as Maharshi is considered, the film had got lesser number of theatres, which backfired the prospects of the film to turn a profitable venture.

Maharshi's Collections

According to previous reports, Maharshi's theatrical rights for Ceeded region were sold for a whopping Rs 12.6 crore. The film had to collect around Rs 13 crore to break-even, which turned out to be a herculean task.

Saaho's Collections

As far as Saaho is concerned, the film's Ceeded rights were sold for a whopping Rs 25 crore. Reports suggest the film has only managed to mint a share of around Rs 14 crore and is on its way to becoming a huge loss in Ceeded.

Can Sye Raa Overcome The Hurdle?

Well, Sye Raa is the next big Telugu movie to hit theatres and reports reveal that the Ceeded rights have been sold for Rs 20 crore. However, Sye Raa is expected to get a huge release and with good reviews, the film is expected to achieve what Maharshi and Saaho couldn't.