Chikati Gadilo Chithakotudu Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download By Tamilrockers!

Piracy Hits The Movie

Piracy continues to remain as a never ending problem for the Telugu film industry. Chikati Gadilo Chithakotudu is the latest entrant to the list of Telugu movies, which couldn't escape from the hands of piracy.

Full Movie Leaked In Tamilrockers

Chikati Gadilo Chithakotudu has been leaked online for free download by the website Tamilrockers. What is more shocking and disheartening is that this has happened on the first day of the release of this movie.

Yet Another Telugu Movie

In fact, none of the recent Telugu movies that have released with good hype and buzz have managed to escape from piracy. In January and February, we saw films like NTR Kathanayakaudu, NTR Mahanayakudu, VVR, F2, Yathra and many others getting leaked on the first week itself.

How Are The Reports For The Movie?

Chikati Gadilo Chithakotudu has opened to average reviews from the critics. However, the film which is the remake of the Tamil movie Iruttu Arayil Murattu Kuthu has seemingly gained the interest of the target audiences.

Will Piracy Affect The Collections?

Iruttu Arayil Murattu Kuthu was one of the big blockbusters of Kollywood. Chikathi Gadilo Chithakotudu, the Telugu version of the movie too has the mileage to earn that blockbuster status. Let us hope that Chikathi Gadilo Chithakotudu would overcome the hurdles of piracy and emerge a big winner.