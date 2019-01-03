 »   »   »  Chikati Gadilo Chithakotudu Teaser: Iruttu Arayil Murattu Kuthu’s Telugu Remake Is On The Way!

With Chikati Gadilo Chithakotude, Tamil film-maker Santhosh P Jayakumar is making an entry to the Telugu film industry. The movie is the remake of his super hit Tamil movie Iruttu Arayil Murattu Kuthu, which featured Gautham Karthik in the lead role.

Earlier, the makers of the film had come up with the first look poster of the movie. Now, Chikati Gadilo Chithakotudu's teaser has hit the online circuits. The teaser, which hit the online circuits this morning, is indeed a bold one and it promises a film that stays true to the genre of adult horror comedy.

The teaser of the film is 1 minutes and 34 seconds long one. The presentation of the teaser has grabbed the interest of the audiences. Going by the teaser, Chikati Gadilo Chithakotudu is an exact remake of Iruttu Arayil Murattu Kuthu. The locations of the movie are also seemingly similar. Adith will be seen essaying the role portrayed by Gautham Karthik in the original.

Take a look at the teaser here..

Chikati Gadilo Chithakotudu has been produced under the banner Blue Ghost Pictures. The film has its script penned by the director himself. Apart from Adith, the film also features Nikki Thamboli, Posani Murali Krishna, Raghu Babu, Sathyam Rajesj, Mirchi Hemanth etc., in important roles. The release date of the movie is yet to be announced.