Chiranjeevi And Aishwarya Rai To Team Up For The Very First Time?
Never mind the fact that Sye Raa is yet to hit the screens but the talks regarding Megastar Chiranjeevi's next have already begun. Rumour has it that Chiranjeevi might team up with hit film-maker Koratala Siva for a cracker of a film. Reportedly, this upcoming film of Chiranjeevi would be co-produced by Ram Charan. Of late, a whole lot of unconfirmed reports have been doing the rounds regarding the leading lady of this movie. Read on to know more on this.
The Rumours
Recently, there were rumours doing the rounds that Nayanthara might be roped in as the leading lady. The actress has been paired opposite Chiranjeevi in Sye Raa as well. Rumours were also rife that Anushka Shetty might be approached for this film.
The Latest Update
At the same time, there are also reports that paint a different picture altogether. According to a report by gulte.com, the director is planning to cast an actress from Bollywood in this Chiranjeevi starrer.
Aishwarya Rai To Be Approached?
Rumours are rife that Bollywood queen Aishwarya Rai is in consideration for this big movie. If the reports are to be believed, Koratala Siva has asked the producer to consider the actress for the film and the team is said have to started talks with the former beauty queen.
Aishwarya Rai In Telugu
However, no official confirmation has come up regarding any of these yet. If the reports regarding her being approached turn out to be true and if she gives a nod to the project, it would turn out to be her first direct film in Telugu.
Earlier, Aishwarya Rai was rumoured to have been approached for Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy as well but ultimately it turned out to be false. Let us wait for the updates from the team of Chiranjeevi-Koratala Siva movie to get the exact details.