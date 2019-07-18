Chiranjeevi Fans Upset About This Rumour Regarding His Next Movie?

In 2017, the legendary Chiranjeevi became the talk of the town for all the right reasons when Khaidi No 150 opened to a thunderous response at the box office and clicked with the target audience. The film, directed by VV Vinayak, featured the 'Megastar' in a massy new avatar that left movie buffs asking for more. In fact, such was the buzz surrounding the action-thriller that even Balakrishna's Gautamiputra Satakarni failed to dampen its prospects. With 2017 in the past, Chiru is back in the limelight for a surprising reason.

The buzz is that Chiranjeevi will be playing the role of a Hockey coach in his movie with top director Koratala Siva. In fact, some reports also claim that the role will be similar to the one essayed by Bollywood star Shahrukh Khan in Chak De. Surprisingly, this development has upset Mega fans as they feel that such a 'passive' role will not be able to justice to Chiru's mass hero image. One is likely to get more clarity on this in the coming days.

Koratala Siva has previously delivered hits with the likes of Mahesh Babu (Srimanthudu and Bharat Ane Nenu) and Jr NTR (Janatha Garage), which proves his mettle. As such, fans are likely to expect the moon from his movie with Chiranjeevi.

Meanwhile, the Sneham Kosam hero will next be seen in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, one of the biggest releases of the year. The film, shot against a mammoth budget, features Chiranjeevi in the titular role. Sye Raa Narashima Reddy has Nayanthara and Tamannaah as the female leads. Actors Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi, Amitabh Bachchan and Ravi Kishan too are a part of the cast.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is likely to hit theatres on October 2, 2019 in numerous languages.

So, are you excited about Chiranjeevi's upcoming movies? Do think they will prove that he is still the 'Boss' of Tollywood?