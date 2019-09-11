Chiranjeevi And Ram Charan To Follow The Footsteps Of Prabhas And Sudeep For Sye Raa?

Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan are buckling up for the grand release of their upcoming film, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. The Chiranjeevi starrer, directed by Surinder Reddy, has been produced by Ram Charan under Konidela Productions. Sye Raa promotions are all set to kick-start and now, reports suggest that Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan might attend The Kapil Sharma Show, the popular Hindi show hosted by Kapil Sharma, as a part of the promotion for their upcoming film. Earlier, south stars like Prabhas and Sudeep had also attended the show for the promotion works of their recent films.

Interestingly, Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor had attended the show prior to the release of their most recent film Saaho, the film that was simultaneously made in Hindi and Telugu. At the same time, Kannada superstar Kiccha Sudeep took part in the show in connection with the release of his upcoming film Pailwaan, which will be hitting the screens across the globe on September 12, 2019.

It seems like the Telugu film industry is definitely trying out the best avenues to market their films to a larger section of audiences. Sye Raa is also a pan-Indian film and reportedly, the movie will be released in various languages like Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada. Sye Raa will be eyeing a big release in Hindi-speaking regions as well and if reports are anything to go by, Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan would take part in The Kapil Sharma Show soon. However, no official confirmation has come up regarding this yet.

Meanwhile, Sye Raa's promotional programmes are expected to kick-start with the upcoming pre-release event, scheduled to be held on September 15, 2019. There are also reports that the trailer of the film is on the way. Reportedly, team Sye Raa is also planning to release the first single from the movie. Let us wait and see what's in store.