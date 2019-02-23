Chiranjeevi, Anushka Shetty & Others Pay Last Respects To Kodi Ramakrishna!

Chiranjeevi

Megastar Chiranjeevi has worked with Kodi Ramakrishna in a good number of movies. In fact, the film-maker's debut film features Megastar in the lead role. The star paid his last respects to Kodi Ramakrishna and also consoled his family members.

Anushka Shetty

It was Arundhathi, the film directed by Kodi Ramakrishna, which took the star status of Anushka Shetty to newer heights. The actress came in person to pay the last respects to the veteran director.

Jayasudha

Jayasudha, the veteran actress, is another prominent celebrity who was present to pay the last respects to the senior director. The actress has worked with Kodi Ramakrishna in a good number of films.

Other Celebrities

Many of the other prominent celebrities of the Telugu film industry too made it a point to pay homage to the director-par-excellence. In this picture, you could see actor Srikanth and others. The entire film-industry is grief struck upon the loss of the film-maker, who has done over 100 movies.