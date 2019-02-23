Chiranjeevi, Anushka Shetty & Others Pay Last Respects To Kodi Ramakrishna!
Kodi Ramakrishna, one among the pioneers of the Telugu film industry, is no more. The veteran film-maker had breathed his last in Hyderabad yesterday (February 22, 2019). The entire film fraternity is in a state of grief and shock upon hearing the news of Kodi Ramakrishna's demise. In a career spanning over three decades, the director of some of the biggest blockbusters of Tollywood, has worked with the stalwarts of the Telugu film industry. The film industry paid homage to the veteran director and many of the celebrities came to his house to pay last respects to Kodi Ramakrishna. Read on to know more about the same.
Chiranjeevi
Megastar Chiranjeevi has worked with Kodi Ramakrishna in a good number of movies. In fact, the film-maker's debut film features Megastar in the lead role. The star paid his last respects to Kodi Ramakrishna and also consoled his family members.
Anushka Shetty
It was Arundhathi, the film directed by Kodi Ramakrishna, which took the star status of Anushka Shetty to newer heights. The actress came in person to pay the last respects to the veteran director.
Jayasudha
Jayasudha, the veteran actress, is another prominent celebrity who was present to pay the last respects to the senior director. The actress has worked with Kodi Ramakrishna in a good number of films.
Other Celebrities
Many of the other prominent celebrities of the Telugu film industry too made it a point to pay homage to the director-par-excellence. In this picture, you could see actor Srikanth and others. The entire film-industry is grief struck upon the loss of the film-maker, who has done over 100 movies.